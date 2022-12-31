Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 205,296 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,296 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.27% of Paychex worth $109,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

