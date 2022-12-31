Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 173,721 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,419 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 173,721 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in First Solar were worth $41,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Insider Activity

First Solar Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $149.79 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.