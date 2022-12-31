Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

