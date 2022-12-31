Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.