Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 398 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 425,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $220.30 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

