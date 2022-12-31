GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,706.02 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002486 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $390.55 million and approximately $7,706.02 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

