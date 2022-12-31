Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,775,300 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the November 30th total of 3,518,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,917.7 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $3.11 during trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

