Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,660 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.