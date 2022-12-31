Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,506 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

