Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

