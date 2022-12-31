Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day moving average of $244.42. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

