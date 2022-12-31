Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,907 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $107.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.75 and a 12-month high of $143.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

