Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $98,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 157,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

