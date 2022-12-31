Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Cap of $19.76 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $29.01 or 0.00175067 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $19.76 million and $496,247.51 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00462161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.68 or 0.02935270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,903.45 or 0.29573604 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

