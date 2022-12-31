Head to Head Comparison: Standard Lithium (SLI) & Its Peers

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -14.75 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.00

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.30, meaning that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.39% 5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 843 1418 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 46.37%. Given Standard Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

