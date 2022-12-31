Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of HSBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

