Hermez Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256,140.66 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00024638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.26 million and approximately $256,140.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00036453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227568 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0371727 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $264,450.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

