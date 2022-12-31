Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,400 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 583,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,823.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 547,315 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

HT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 248,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $337.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.82%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

