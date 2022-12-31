Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.