Hooked Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.01 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00007166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00463127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.02970443 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.06 or 0.29635384 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.16151562 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $13,913,204.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

