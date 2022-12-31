Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.20 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Horizen has a market cap of $121.46 million and $3.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.20 or 0.00055456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00228465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,206,838 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

