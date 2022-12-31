Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $9.24 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.24 or 0.00055889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $122.06 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00224897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00070496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,208,325 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.