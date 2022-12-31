Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

