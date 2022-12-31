Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJS opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

