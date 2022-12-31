iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 620,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
