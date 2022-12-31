iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 620,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

