ICON (ICX) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $133.46 million and $1.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 942,853,039 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 942,811,715.1074706 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

