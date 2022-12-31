IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 375,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
IGM Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
