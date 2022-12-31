Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Up 143.6% in December

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.17 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.71.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.