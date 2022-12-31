Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Up 143.6% in December

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.17 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

