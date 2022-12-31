Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires 13,820 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,576.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,939,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,849.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Howard Dvorkin bought 16,692 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $15,022.80.

On Monday, December 12th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 34,704 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,704.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 8,211 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,211.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Howard Dvorkin bought 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00.

Shares of FPAY opened at $0.93 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FlexShopper from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

