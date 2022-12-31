Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $23,200.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Trading Down 5.2 %

HSON opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

