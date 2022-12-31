Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CEO Sells $561,000.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

