Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CEO Sells $561,000.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DXP Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of DXPE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
See Also
