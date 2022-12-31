inSure DeFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $548,952.35 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $48.04 million and $548,952.35 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227886 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00179565 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $765,959.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

