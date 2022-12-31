Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Up 103.3% in December

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Interlink Electronics Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:LINK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.
