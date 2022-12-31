International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,147,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 7,883,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.1 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

