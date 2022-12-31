International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,147,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 7,883,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.1 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.43.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.