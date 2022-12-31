Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $58,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $647.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

