Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,081. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.598 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

