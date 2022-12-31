Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

