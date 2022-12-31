Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

