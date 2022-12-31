Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $402.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

