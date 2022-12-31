Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

