Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 16.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $266.28. 37,858,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,378,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

