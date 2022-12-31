Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 66.5% in December

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period.

