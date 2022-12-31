Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,288,000 after purchasing an additional 577,578 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter.

RYT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.01 and its 200 day moving average is $248.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $326.93.

