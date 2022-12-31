Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 157,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.92 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.