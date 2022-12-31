Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

