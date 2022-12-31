Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $296,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $298.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.