iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

