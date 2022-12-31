iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
