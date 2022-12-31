iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.