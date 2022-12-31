iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the November 30th total of 983,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

