iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBB opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $154.88.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

